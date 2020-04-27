Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights has reported that it is handled the case of two adult males who have been arrested for insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.


"In Mash Central, arrest&detain 2 Rushinga men for allegedly insulting President Mnangagwa through posting&commenting on a video shared on a residents WhatsApp group in which the ZANU PF party leader claims that the bond note is the strongest currency in SADC." ZLHR said.

Last month, Chrispen Rambu, a councillor for Ward 8 in Chipinge, was summoned by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to a police station where he was charged with insulting and undermining the authority of Mnangagwa as defined in section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

In 2013, the Supreme Court found the insult law to be invalid. Mnangagwa, who was justice minister at the time, appealed against the decision and defended the law. A case for the insult law to be struck from the statute books was lodged five years ago, but it remains in force because it hasn't been heard by the Constitutional Court.



Source - Byo24News

