WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

by Mandla Ndlovu

🎥[WATCH] President Zuma finally speaks..



Get ready for more of these explosive conversations by President Zuma and his son Duduzani Zuma in the next coming weeks on why the President was targeted, people behind it; the coup and regime change



Former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma has released a video threatening to expose some deeply kept secrets of the Republic.The video shows the President and his son Duduzane Zuma having a conversation about a number of issues in the republic.Zuma is heard saying he thinks it is the time to speak back.Watch the video below: