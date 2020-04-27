Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma has released a video threatening to expose some deeply kept secrets of the Republic.

The video shows the President and his son Duduzane Zuma having a conversation about a number of issues in the republic.

Zuma is heard saying he thinks it is the time to speak back.

Watch the video below:



Most Popular In 7 Days