WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

by Mandla Ndlovu

The issue of wearing masks is at the centre of Level 2 containment measures. Attorney General Advocate Machaya explains what the law says #WearMasksZim #LockDownZimLevel2 pic.twitter.com/RIWH6yyVWT — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) May 3, 2020

Attorney General Advocate Machaya has announced that all Zimbabweans who will be caught without wearing masks during level 2 of the Coronavirus lockdown mighty face custodial sentence.Machaya explained that the offenders will be fined level 12 or 1 year jail sentence or both.Machaya's statements come a few days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said all people should wear masks, outside their homes. This includes homemade masks as well.Watch the video below: