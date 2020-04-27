Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago | Views
Attorney General Advocate Machaya has announced that all Zimbabweans who will be caught without wearing masks during level 2 of the Coronavirus lockdown mighty face custodial sentence.

Machaya explained that the offenders will be fined level 12 or 1 year jail sentence or both.

Machaya's statements come a few days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said all people should wear masks, outside their homes. This includes homemade masks as well.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days