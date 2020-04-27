Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
Parliament will resume sitting, but briefly, tomorrow for the purposes of adjourning business to a new date following the extension of the Covid-19 lockdown by a further two weeks on Friday.

The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders, the senior committee that oversees Parliamentary business, met on Thursday last week to deliberate, among other things, the resumption of Parliament and possible alternatives to facilitate its business in the event the lockdown continued in one form or another.

"As a contingency measure, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders resolved that both Houses sit on Tuesday May 5, 2020, the date to which they had adjourned, for the sake of formally adjourning to a date that will be informed by the Government decision on the lockdown or otherwise," said Parliament in a statement.

"In this regard, and to comply with social distance requirements, only MPs and senators from Harare, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central and all ministers and deputies will attend the session on Tuesday (today).

"And even then, only members from the four provinces who are able to drive to Parliament and back to their constituencies on the same day will be required to attend."

Parliament has taken advantage of the lockdown to put in place measures that will allow the institution to function without jeopardising members and staff in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Legislators took an early break due to concerns arising from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but there have been issues from some that Parliament had not been actively responding to the disease.

Parliament said the outbreak heightened its resolve to accelerate the use of technologies in its work.

"The institution is thus working on setting up facilities for virtual meetings, where appropriate, without compromising the requirements of the national constitution, law and the public interest," it said.

"During the lockdown, legislators had been exercising their representative role through educating their constituencies on the outbreak. "Further they have been meeting with local Covid-19 taskforce structures highlighting the requirements of their constituencies."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

43 secs ago | 0 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

5 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

5 hrs ago | 3060 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

11 hrs ago | 3557 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

12 hrs ago | 4752 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

13 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

13 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

16 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

16 hrs ago | 853 Views

Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

16 hrs ago | 656 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy - ZimVigil

16 hrs ago | 947 Views

Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

17 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

17 hrs ago | 2266 Views

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

17 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

17 hrs ago | 1832 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 4334 Views

Man dies trying to stop thief

22 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Man commits suicide over $50

22 hrs ago | 1536 Views

Man hacks sister-in-law

22 hrs ago | 1660 Views

'A chance for Zimbabwe to reindustrialise'

22 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Tendai Ndoro hit with hefty R20 000 salary cut

22 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Man killed over beer

22 hrs ago | 598 Views

How strong democratic values help defeat a pandemic

22 hrs ago | 147 Views

UK based 'nicest' Zimbabwean man dies from coronavirus

22 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar in Covid-19 plea

22 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Chamisa's MP rescued by soldiers

22 hrs ago | 3853 Views

'Cheaper' power tariffs to go up

22 hrs ago | 2240 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts Mnangagwa over 'bias'

22 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Confusion over Zimbabwe lockdown rules

22 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Mohadi says Zimbabwe ill-equipped to fight Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mudenda on the spot over constitution

22 hrs ago | 779 Views

Stranded Zimbabweans in SA offered self-funded transport to return home

22 hrs ago | 845 Views

False Covid-19 tests raise fresh questions

22 hrs ago | 327 Views

Matebeleland South villagers in the dark about pandemic

22 hrs ago | 326 Views

Shebeens rise in Beitbridge

22 hrs ago | 438 Views

The fiasco of Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to relook stimulus funding

22 hrs ago | 550 Views

Covid-19: Currency volatility cripples Econet

22 hrs ago | 307 Views

Children using face masks, gloves from Gweru dumpsite

22 hrs ago | 297 Views

Released MDC activist cries foul

22 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Lupane gas project remains a pipe dream

22 hrs ago | 235 Views

Why Bulawayo is coming together

22 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Cop nabbed for abuse of office

22 hrs ago | 476 Views

Woman skips Covid-19 isolation

23 hrs ago | 455 Views

Thieves steal 60 water taps in Njube in one night

23 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Mealie-meal distribution non-partisan'

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

No relenting on anti-sanctions lobby, says Mugabe coup announcer

23 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mohadi worried about Botswana returnees

23 hrs ago | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days