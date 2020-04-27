Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga launches scheme to save Matebeleland cattle

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has released funds to procure hay harvesting equipment for the two provinces of Matebeleland as part of efforts to mitigate the effects of drought and boost livestock production in the region.

Speaking soon after Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's tour of Arda Jotsholo Irrigation Scheme in Matebeleland North last Friday, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri said the Government noted that the region, whose economic mainstay revolves around livestock production, was the worst affected by drought and the effects of climate change.

Statistics indicate that as at February this year, 21 400 cattle in the two Matebeleland provinces had succumbed to drought.

Matebeleland South recorded 15 180 deaths while 6 220 deaths were recorded in Matebeleland North. Most animals succumbed to starvation due to depleted grazing fields and diminished water sources.

Minister Shiri said as part of measures to save livestock from total wipeout, Treasury released money to buy baling equipment. He said the District Development Fund (DDF) and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) will continue to drill boreholes for livestock and domestic consumption in the affected areas.

"We have secured money from Treasury to buy hay baling equipment and that equipment is targeted at the two Matebeleland provinces. We are very much alive to the fact that we didn't get enough rains in this region and livestock will be struggling hence we need to provide supplementary feed, which is why we embarked on that approach," said Minister Shiri.

"This region does well in terms of livestock production and I am talking of cattle, goats and sheep."

Minister Shiri said his ministry is now working on how the equipment will be disbursed to the farmers.

"We haven't come up with the modus operandi of saying are we going to distribute the equipment to farmers or is it going to be held centrally by the Veterinary Department from where farmers would go and hire that equipment in order to harvest hay," he said. "Along our highways, we tend to have a lot of biomass, which can actually be harvested and used as stock feed for our cattle. If there isn't enough biomass in Matebeleland nothing should stop us from going to other provinces to harvest."

The Minister said livestock is the mainstay economy for the region hence the need to come up with mechanisms of saving it.

"We need to pay special attention to issues to do with livestock. In terms of water, we will try as much as possible to harvest water wherever we can identify suitable sites for dams and it will be a priority to build those dams," he said. Minister Shiri said Government will continue to channel more resources towards mechanisation of agriculture in order to boost productivity.

"We need to promote and sustain a viable agricultural sector through the provision of appropriate agricultural infrastructure and mechanisation so that we optimise agricultural productivity and ensure food security. 'We will continuously mechanise and we are receiving tractors from Belarus and John Deere and these are now going to be accessed through various financial institutions such as Agribank, CBZ and many other banks and farmers should apply," he said.

"Previously, my ministry used to allocate the tractors, but whenever the commodity is scarce you are never considered to be fair and all those who failed to receive the tractors alleged that there was favouritism on our part hence we have decided that we need to bring banks on board."

Minister Shiri said banks will, however, be regulated in terms of charging interest rates and collateral. "The equipment itself shall be used as collateral and if banks feel that it is not enough Government will chip in and provide collateral, but farmers are supposed to own up their obligations because if you don't, we will come and repossess that equipment," he said.

Minister Shiri said the ministry was in the process of rehabilitating dilapidated irrigation systems to ensure that all water bodies in the country were fully utilised for the benefit of the country. He said there was need for Government to put in place a robust system where rural communities participate in local and export markets through active involvement in traditional cropping programmes as well as horticulture value chains that create sources of continuous income to sustain their decent livelihoods.

"For a number of years, we have been importing maize and wheat yet we have fertile soil, water bodies and farmers. We are encouraging farmers in areas surrounded by water bodies to take advantage of that and develop irrigation infrastructure so that we can grow the much needed winter wheat and other summer crops both food and non-food crops," he said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dead Zimbabweans lights fire to the UK authorities

5 mins ago | 30 Views

WATCH: Pastor TB Joshua reveals how he gets money for his ministry

17 mins ago | 50 Views

'We are standing on the edge of the precipice' warned Mandaza - true, Zanu PF centric NTA will take us over the edge

22 mins ago | 47 Views

Could There Be Any Hope for Education in Zimbabwe After Covid-19

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Maize thieves convicted

26 mins ago | 28 Views

Minor drowns in a well

27 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's $18 billion stimulus package is just hot air

42 mins ago | 144 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fights over late VP's legacy

42 mins ago | 162 Views

Chiwenga courts private sector, commercial farmers

43 mins ago | 138 Views

Respiratory illnesses spike in Bulawayo

44 mins ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to provide free masks

44 mins ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa's new lockdown rules lack clarity

44 mins ago | 77 Views

Is COVID-19 the final blow to Zimbabwe?

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa denies deploying Zimbabwe soldiers to Mozambique

46 mins ago | 91 Views

Cash shortages hamper lockdown implementation

46 mins ago | 39 Views

Cop in US$80 bribe storm

47 mins ago | 46 Views

Biti to challenge Mnangagwa's lockdown regulation

47 mins ago | 130 Views

'Mnangagwa's lockdown rent reprieve illegal'

47 mins ago | 62 Views

Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 217 Views

Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

49 mins ago | 83 Views

COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

49 mins ago | 46 Views

Mangwana denies Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Mozambique

1 hr ago | 163 Views

'Spurned man resorts to rape'

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zimra employee tests negative for Covid-19

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Nguluvhe details Manama wartime recruitment

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Lawyers want rates, water, Zesa bills deferred too

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Retired UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

1 hr ago | 249 Views

NetOne sponsorship withdrawal: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Buses for stranded Zimbabwean returnees

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Makamba plans Blue Ridge Spar reopening

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

1 hr ago | 88 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 4179 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

13 hrs ago | 4020 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

13 hrs ago | 5419 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

15 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

15 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

17 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

18 hrs ago | 869 Views

Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

18 hrs ago | 669 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy - ZimVigil

18 hrs ago | 973 Views

Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

19 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

19 hrs ago | 2400 Views

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

19 hrs ago | 1923 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

23 hrs ago | 1712 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 4546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days