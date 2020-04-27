Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra employee tests negative for Covid-19

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN employee of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) in Bulawayo, who was in self-isolation pending her Covid-19 test results and allegedly violated regulations by travelling to Gweru with four other people in her car, has tested negative.

The other four people she travelled with have also been traced, tested and put under quarantine.

In an interview yesterday, the Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Larry Mavima confirmed the development. Minister Mavima, who is also the Covid-19 Midlands Provincial Taskforce chairperson, said the Zimra officer's Covid-19 results came back negative.

"The results of the Zimra Bulawayo officer came out negative. The woman is said to have travelled to Gweru before her Covid-19 results came out. The four passengers she travelled with to Gweru have been contacted and had Covid-19 tests done. They are waiting for results and they have all been put in quarantine just to be sure," he said.

The female employee is said to have travelled to Gweru after her workmate, a 27-year-old male, tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulawayo on April 29 prompting Zimra to close its Bulawayo offices and send 52 of its workers who might have been exposed to the virus for testing and mandatory self-isolation.

The female officer, who is one of the 52 workers from the Bulawayo office, allegedly disregarded self-isolation regulations and travelled to Gweru where her family is based. It is understood that the woman who resides in Senga high-density suburb in Gweru but works in Bulawayo was told by officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care to go under self-isolation and avoid interacting with other people but failed to comply and travelled to Gweru with four other passengers.

Her trip to Gweru was discovered after the Bulawayo Provincial Covid-19 Response Team visited her place of residence for routine check-ups. The team was then advised that she had left for Gweru, prompting it to advise the Midlands Provincial Covid-19 Rapid Response Team to look for her at the Senga family home.

Zimra Commissioner-General Faith Mazani had earlier issued a statement confirming that 52 people from the revenue authority's Bulawayo offices have been subjected to testing and self-isolation after one of the workers tested positive.

"We were notified by the Health and Child Care Ministry that a frontline staff member of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority tested positive for coronavirus on 29 April. As Zimra, we wish to inform our valued clients and members of the public that our Bulawayo port offices have been immediately closed pending comprehensive disinfection as well as receipt of results of 52 officers who may have been exposed to the virus. All the tested individuals have since been put under mandatory self-isolation for at least 14 days," she said.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dead Zimbabweans lights fire to the UK authorities

5 mins ago | 29 Views

WATCH: Pastor TB Joshua reveals how he gets money for his ministry

17 mins ago | 50 Views

'We are standing on the edge of the precipice' warned Mandaza - true, Zanu PF centric NTA will take us over the edge

22 mins ago | 47 Views

Could There Be Any Hope for Education in Zimbabwe After Covid-19

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Maize thieves convicted

26 mins ago | 28 Views

Minor drowns in a well

27 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's $18 billion stimulus package is just hot air

42 mins ago | 144 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fights over late VP's legacy

42 mins ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga courts private sector, commercial farmers

43 mins ago | 138 Views

Respiratory illnesses spike in Bulawayo

43 mins ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to provide free masks

44 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's new lockdown rules lack clarity

44 mins ago | 77 Views

Is COVID-19 the final blow to Zimbabwe?

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa denies deploying Zimbabwe soldiers to Mozambique

45 mins ago | 89 Views

Cash shortages hamper lockdown implementation

46 mins ago | 39 Views

Cop in US$80 bribe storm

46 mins ago | 46 Views

Biti to challenge Mnangagwa's lockdown regulation

47 mins ago | 129 Views

'Mnangagwa's lockdown rent reprieve illegal'

47 mins ago | 62 Views

Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 216 Views

Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

49 mins ago | 83 Views

COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

49 mins ago | 46 Views

Mangwana denies Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Mozambique

1 hr ago | 163 Views

'Spurned man resorts to rape'

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Chiwenga launches scheme to save Matebeleland cattle

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Nguluvhe details Manama wartime recruitment

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Lawyers want rates, water, Zesa bills deferred too

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Retired UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

1 hr ago | 249 Views

NetOne sponsorship withdrawal: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Buses for stranded Zimbabwean returnees

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Makamba plans Blue Ridge Spar reopening

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

1 hr ago | 88 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 4177 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

13 hrs ago | 4019 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

13 hrs ago | 5419 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

15 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

15 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

17 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

18 hrs ago | 869 Views

Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

18 hrs ago | 669 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy - ZimVigil

18 hrs ago | 973 Views

Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

19 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

19 hrs ago | 2400 Views

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

19 hrs ago | 1922 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

23 hrs ago | 1712 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 4545 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days