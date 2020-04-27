Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Mosi-oa-Tunya Quarantine Centre in Victoria Falls has released the first group of 15 returnees after they completed the mandatory 21 days in isolation and tested negative for Covid-19.

The centre, located at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School, started receiving returning citizens on the second week of April. It had reached its capacity of 100 people after receiving 16 more returnees between Friday and Saturday.

There were 84 returnees from Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Cameroon and South Africa by Friday.

The Social Welfare department which is in charge of the returnees' welfare was yesterday mobilising transport for the discharged returnees.

Two are Victoria Falls locals, while six are from Hwange, with Binga, Lupane, Bulawayo, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Harare and Rusape having one each.

Matabeleland North Provincial Social Welfare Officer Mr Macnon Chirinzepi said a Zupco bus will be availed to carry those going to Binga, Lupane, Bulawayo, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Harare and Rusape while some cooperating partners transported those going to Hwange.

"The quarantine centre received more returnees and the total was now 100 on Saturday including 90 adults and 10 children. The first batch of results of Covid-19 tests for 15 people were received on Saturday. In light of this, the 15 returnees who got their results have started being released from the centre," said Mr Chirinzepi.

The two locals were discharged on Saturday while the other 13 were discharged yesterday. Mr Chirinzepi yesterday said test results for 20 more were expected last night after which transport logistics will be finalized for them to be carried by a Zupco bus as a bigger group.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dead Zimbabweans lights fire to the UK authorities

5 mins ago | 28 Views

WATCH: Pastor TB Joshua reveals how he gets money for his ministry

17 mins ago | 50 Views

'We are standing on the edge of the precipice' warned Mandaza - true, Zanu PF centric NTA will take us over the edge

22 mins ago | 46 Views

Could There Be Any Hope for Education in Zimbabwe After Covid-19

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Maize thieves convicted

26 mins ago | 28 Views

Minor drowns in a well

27 mins ago | 31 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's $18 billion stimulus package is just hot air

42 mins ago | 143 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fights over late VP's legacy

42 mins ago | 161 Views

Chiwenga courts private sector, commercial farmers

43 mins ago | 138 Views

Respiratory illnesses spike in Bulawayo

43 mins ago | 178 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to provide free masks

44 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's new lockdown rules lack clarity

44 mins ago | 76 Views

Is COVID-19 the final blow to Zimbabwe?

45 mins ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa denies deploying Zimbabwe soldiers to Mozambique

45 mins ago | 88 Views

Cash shortages hamper lockdown implementation

46 mins ago | 39 Views

Cop in US$80 bribe storm

46 mins ago | 46 Views

Biti to challenge Mnangagwa's lockdown regulation

47 mins ago | 128 Views

'Mnangagwa's lockdown rent reprieve illegal'

47 mins ago | 62 Views

Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 215 Views

Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

49 mins ago | 83 Views

COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

49 mins ago | 46 Views

Mangwana denies Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Mozambique

1 hr ago | 162 Views

'Spurned man resorts to rape'

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Zimra employee tests negative for Covid-19

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Chiwenga launches scheme to save Matebeleland cattle

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Nguluvhe details Manama wartime recruitment

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Lawyers want rates, water, Zesa bills deferred too

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Retired UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

1 hr ago | 249 Views

NetOne sponsorship withdrawal: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Buses for stranded Zimbabwean returnees

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Makamba plans Blue Ridge Spar reopening

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

1 hr ago | 88 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

6 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 4177 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

13 hrs ago | 4018 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

13 hrs ago | 5419 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

15 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

15 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

17 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

18 hrs ago | 869 Views

Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

18 hrs ago | 669 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy - ZimVigil

18 hrs ago | 973 Views

Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

19 hrs ago | 1561 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

19 hrs ago | 2400 Views

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

19 hrs ago | 1922 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

23 hrs ago | 1712 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 4545 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days