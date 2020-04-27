Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

News / National

Mosi-oa-Tunya Quarantine Centre in Victoria Falls has released the first group of 15 returnees after they completed the mandatory 21 days in isolation and tested negative for Covid-19.The centre, located at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School, started receiving returning citizens on the second week of April. It had reached its capacity of 100 people after receiving 16 more returnees between Friday and Saturday.There were 84 returnees from Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Cameroon and South Africa by Friday.The Social Welfare department which is in charge of the returnees' welfare was yesterday mobilising transport for the discharged returnees.Two are Victoria Falls locals, while six are from Hwange, with Binga, Lupane, Bulawayo, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Harare and Rusape having one each.Matabeleland North Provincial Social Welfare Officer Mr Macnon Chirinzepi said a Zupco bus will be availed to carry those going to Binga, Lupane, Bulawayo, Kadoma, Chinhoyi, Harare and Rusape while some cooperating partners transported those going to Hwange."The quarantine centre received more returnees and the total was now 100 on Saturday including 90 adults and 10 children. The first batch of results of Covid-19 tests for 15 people were received on Saturday. In light of this, the 15 returnees who got their results have started being released from the centre," said Mr Chirinzepi.The two locals were discharged on Saturday while the other 13 were discharged yesterday. Mr Chirinzepi yesterday said test results for 20 more were expected last night after which transport logistics will be finalized for them to be carried by a Zupco bus as a bigger group.