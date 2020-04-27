Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangwana denies Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Mozambique

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
INFORMATION Ministry permanent secretary has denied swirling reports President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight to northern Mozambique to help fight an Islamic insurgency that erupted a few years ago.


The claims have set twitter buzzing with critics slamming the underfire Zanu PF led government for acting outside the law.

Journalist and government critic Hopewell Chinono said, "by law, Mnangagwa should inform Parliament, it can reject & recall them or simply give a nod & a wink."



Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo questioned the rationale behind the deployment.





Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dead Zimbabweans lights fire to the UK authorities

8 mins ago | 47 Views

WATCH: Pastor TB Joshua reveals how he gets money for his ministry

20 mins ago | 59 Views

'We are standing on the edge of the precipice' warned Mandaza - true, Zanu PF centric NTA will take us over the edge

25 mins ago | 54 Views

Could There Be Any Hope for Education in Zimbabwe After Covid-19

27 mins ago | 30 Views

Maize thieves convicted

30 mins ago | 34 Views

Minor drowns in a well

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's $18 billion stimulus package is just hot air

45 mins ago | 159 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fights over late VP's legacy

46 mins ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga courts private sector, commercial farmers

46 mins ago | 144 Views

Respiratory illnesses spike in Bulawayo

47 mins ago | 202 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to provide free masks

47 mins ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa's new lockdown rules lack clarity

48 mins ago | 87 Views

Is COVID-19 the final blow to Zimbabwe?

48 mins ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa denies deploying Zimbabwe soldiers to Mozambique

49 mins ago | 95 Views

Cash shortages hamper lockdown implementation

49 mins ago | 40 Views

Cop in US$80 bribe storm

50 mins ago | 47 Views

Biti to challenge Mnangagwa's lockdown regulation

50 mins ago | 137 Views

'Mnangagwa's lockdown rent reprieve illegal'

51 mins ago | 68 Views

Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

52 mins ago | 242 Views

Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

52 mins ago | 94 Views

COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

53 mins ago | 50 Views

'Spurned man resorts to rape'

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimra employee tests negative for Covid-19

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Chiwenga launches scheme to save Matebeleland cattle

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Nguluvhe details Manama wartime recruitment

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Lawyers want rates, water, Zesa bills deferred too

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Retired UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

1 hr ago | 258 Views

NetOne sponsorship withdrawal: New details emerge

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Buses for stranded Zimbabwean returnees

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Makamba plans Blue Ridge Spar reopening

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

1 hr ago | 89 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

6 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 4208 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

13 hrs ago | 4028 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

13 hrs ago | 5449 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

15 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

15 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

17 hrs ago | 3732 Views

Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

18 hrs ago | 870 Views

Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

18 hrs ago | 669 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy - ZimVigil

18 hrs ago | 973 Views

Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

19 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

19 hrs ago | 2406 Views

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

19 hrs ago | 591 Views

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

19 hrs ago | 1928 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

23 hrs ago | 1713 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 4550 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days