COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

The Ministry of Health says Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests done in Harare and Bulawayo on May 2, 2020 were negative for coronavirus. Therefore, confirmed cases remain at 34 with five recoveries and four deaths.920 tests were done on May 3, 2020 with results expected today.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association have called on Government to improve the turnaround time of Polymerase Chain Reaction test results for coronavirus which they say is way too long.So far, Zimbabwe results have been taking between two to three days to be ready.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo said PCR results take long as they have to test samples from all over the country in only two centres.