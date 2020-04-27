Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has dared the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to place him on Interpol wanted list saying he had not been convicted of any criminal offence.Buyanga Sadiqi is currently involved in a child custody battle with ex-girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa.Through his South African lawyer William Wilcock, Buyanga said the statement by ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga was evidence that his client was being victimised. Despite the custody battle not being a criminal matter, Commissioner-General Matanga said that the ZRP had approached Interpol to locate Buyanga Sadiqi."We submit that this further points to the unjust treatment of our client by various government departments, police officials and court officials in Zimbabwe as a result of the political influence being held over these departments," he said in a statement.He said his client has not been convicted of any criminal offence and therefore can not be a fugitive of justice."We find it incredulous and defamatory that Comm-Gen Matanga would call Sadiqi a fugitive from justice when he has not been found guilty of any criminal action. The matter currently before the courts is a civil matter regarding the custody of a five year old child. It is not a criminal matter and Sadiqi has not been found guilty of any criminal action," Wilcock said.The businessman was granted joint custody of the 5-year-old son, which the mother disagreed with, and as a result Buyanga traveled to South Africa with his son. The child remains in Johannesburg with Buyanga. Two weeks ago, the matter took a new twist with the courts ordering the child to be returned to Zimbabwe within 48 hours.Wilcock said complying with the April 16, court order was impossible because borders were closed due to Covid-19 pandemic."The appeal against Justice Manzunzu's court order dated April 16, 2020 continues as does the world-wide Covid 19 pandemic which has locked down most of the world's international borders. The current directive that only urgent and bail matters can be filed in the Zimbabwe Supreme Court has taken away Sadiqi's constitutional right to protection from the law," he said.