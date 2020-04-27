Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi says Botswana is ambushing the government by deporting Zimbabweans without giving prior notice.Mohadi who is the national chairperson of the ministerial taskforce on coronavirus expressed concern that Botswana was not following procedure and this presented challenges regarding quarantine.The country has so far received over 400 returnees from Botswana.Mohadi says Zimbabwe has to avoid cross border infections at all costs as it is poorly equipped to handle infections.Mohadi, who chairs the Covid-19 national taskforce, made the remarks on Friday during a tour of the Beitbridge isolation centre, which is expected to receive thousands of Zimbabweans returning from South Africa in the coming days.