Cop in US$80 bribe storm

A ZIMBABWE Republic Police constable, who allegedly released a suspected illegal miner after receiving a US$80 bribe, last week appeared before Karoi magistrate Godknows Mavenge who remanded him in custody to May 12.Constable Saul Kisimisi (30) stationed at Karoi Urban was among officers deployed to Kasimure village 6 to flush out illegal miners on April 22 and netted eight suspected illegal gold panners.According to the State, the illegal miners were taken to Karoi Rural charge office for processing of their charges.The court heard that Kisimusi allegedly facilitated the unlawful release of one of the suspects, Rufaro Soka, after he was paid US$80.Prosecutor Reginald Chawora told the court that Kisimusi released Soka from custody and "detained" him at a friend's house within the camp after demanding US$80 which was paid in US$10 denominations.Kisimusi later bolted out of the charge office towards the district development co-ordinator's office after his workmates inquired about the missing suspect.His colleagues gave chase and recovered the money before Kisimusi led them to where Soka was "detained".The State opposed bail, saying Kisimusi was a "flight risk"after he attempted to flee from the charge office.