Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga courts private sector, commercial farmers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FACED by a huge food import bill, government is retracing its steps by inviting the private sector and white commercial farmers to grow the staple food.

This was revealed by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga last week when he toured TopPick Investments Farm in Beitbridge.

Immediately, a massive 7 000 of the 10 000 hectares to be opened up for irrigation cropping in Beitbridge district will be allocated to commercial farmers and private companies.

White farmers have, for the first time, been openly included on the net cast to save foreign currency through intensive cropping.

Chiwenga said the COVID-19 outbreak had shown the need for self-sufficiency through intensive land use.

"We cannot delay anymore. The pandemic has been a wake-up call and we are inviting the private sector to take up land for agriculture," he said.

Chiwenga said short-term strategies included nutrition gardens and use of existing irrigation schemes, but maximum use of water bodies and capture of more rainfall to create green belts was the ultimate goal.
The VP said 10 000 hectares of irrigable land would be opened downstream of the Zhovhe Dam.

Communal farmers are expected to benefit from 30% of that hectarage and the other will be allocated to commercial farmers and private companies.

In Beitbridge, it was likely that Schweppes will be among the beneficiaries after being turned down by villagers on a 4 000-hectare citrus fruit project.

Villagers, who were consulted, said they were keen to reserve their land for pastures.

Since the construction of Zhovhe Dam more than two decades ago, government postponed the construction of the irrigation scheme and a canal to feed it despite the dam having capacity for a project that can feed Matabeleland South province in its entirety.

"We will need serious and committed farmers. We have good land that is lying idle and now it is the time to utilise all resources we have," Chiwenga told about 100 provincial heads of government departments, white commercial farmers and senior government officials from Harare gathered at the farm, some 80km west of Beitbridge.

Representatives of commercial banks and seed houses were among the crowd that toured the heavily diversified farm with multi-million-dollar allyear round activities.

Chiwenga, who also took the occasion to launch the winter wheat planting season, said national strategic crops to provide food and nutrition were encouraged particularly small grains.

He encouraged farmers to go into contract farming and hoped Zimbabwe would come out of the current pandemic with the capacity to regain its lost breadbasket status.

Prior to the land reform programme, Zimbabwe had the capacity to export, but currently spends billions of dollars on food imports.

Chiwenga said farmers should aim at producing 5,3 tonnes of wheat per hectare.

TopPick Farm is into irrigation farming and has a milling plant, fisheries and different breeds of cattle, goats and sheep.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The dead Zimbabweans lights fire to the UK authorities

42 mins ago | 258 Views

WATCH: Pastor TB Joshua reveals how he gets money for his ministry

54 mins ago | 171 Views

'We are standing on the edge of the precipice' warned Mandaza - true, Zanu PF centric NTA will take us over the edge

59 mins ago | 153 Views

Could There Be Any Hope for Education in Zimbabwe After Covid-19

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Maize thieves convicted

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Minor drowns in a well

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's $18 billion stimulus package is just hot air

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fights over late VP's legacy

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Respiratory illnesses spike in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to provide free masks

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's new lockdown rules lack clarity

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Is COVID-19 the final blow to Zimbabwe?

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa denies deploying Zimbabwe soldiers to Mozambique

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Cash shortages hamper lockdown implementation

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Cop in US$80 bribe storm

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Biti to challenge Mnangagwa's lockdown regulation

1 hr ago | 252 Views

'Mnangagwa's lockdown rent reprieve illegal'

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 497 Views

Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

1 hr ago | 157 Views

COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mangwana denies Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

'Spurned man resorts to rape'

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimra employee tests negative for Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chiwenga launches scheme to save Matebeleland cattle

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Nguluvhe details Manama wartime recruitment

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Lawyers want rates, water, Zesa bills deferred too

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Retired UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

NetOne sponsorship withdrawal: New details emerge

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Buses for stranded Zimbabwean returnees

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Makamba plans Blue Ridge Spar reopening

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

7 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

7 hrs ago | 4493 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

13 hrs ago | 4106 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

14 hrs ago | 5642 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

15 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

15 hrs ago | 2010 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

18 hrs ago | 3778 Views

Mohadi tours Plumtree High school Covid-19 isolation centre

18 hrs ago | 874 Views

Limited subsidised mealie meal cause for concern: MP

18 hrs ago | 670 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy - ZimVigil

18 hrs ago | 976 Views

Revision of Covid-19 cases worrisome

19 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warned against lockdown complacence

19 hrs ago | 2492 Views

'Covid-19 results taking too long'

19 hrs ago | 594 Views

Zimbabwean UK health workers in difficult times

19 hrs ago | 1944 Views

'We are relaxing lockdown to level 2' - is WHO even trying to stop a covid-19 epidemic here

24 hrs ago | 1720 Views

There is no other way than a National Transitional Authority in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 4597 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days