Minor drowns in a well

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

A Chiweshe minor drowned at Mugwanira village in Chiweshe on Wednesday while fetching water in a deep well.Mildred Vhaina's body was discovered by her 12-year elder sister who alerted their father Vhaina Vhaina and then the body was retrieved.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a case of sudden death in Chiweshe the body and no foul play was suspected," Mundembe said.Police warned people to have protected wells to avoid people from from dropping in them or any items which might make it unsafe for drinking.