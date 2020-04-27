Latest News Editor's Choice


Maize thieves convicted

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
Two Bindura thieves who hatched a plan to steal maize cobs from a commercial farmer were convicted on Friday by Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati.

The duo  Dadirai Zindonde  (23) and Gladis Siburinyu(22) were slapped with $500 fine each failure to pay will earn them a month in prison.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that the thieves stormed in Tatenda Kuhlengisa's field and stole 272 maize cobs valued at $7000RTGS which they packed in two sacks.

The convicts were intercepted by a security guard Simbarashe Deve who informed his employer of the case.

The two were taken to a police station  before being taken to court.



Source - Byo24News

