DStv Compact subscribers get free May bouquet upgrade

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
MultiChoice is giving a free month-long upgrade to all DStv Compact subscribers to the next higher bouquet because of the Covid-19 lockdown situation in South Africa.

Until 29 May DStv Compact subscribers in South Africa will be able to watch additional TV channels available to DStv Compact Plus subscribers and above, including 1Magic, M-Net Binge, Comedy Central, kykNET, Africa Magic Urban Movies, CBS Justice, Curiosity Stream, History, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., CBeebies, MTV Music, SuperSport 8, SuperSport 12, SuperSport 13, and Sky News.

"It's exciting to bring new content to our DStv Compact package subscribers," says Ntsika Msuthu, DStv South Africa PR manager.

"During this time, we aim to keep our customers entertained with the best available local and international content available to us; we are excited that we can give our customers exclusives such as the Somhale's The Union which was dubbed as the wedding extravaganza of the year."

Meanwhile, M-Net execs have decided to extend its M-Net Binge Home of HBO (DStv 114) pop-up channel with a further two months for DStv Premium and DStv Compact Plus subscribers with the channel that will now run until Sunday 28 June.

The channel's schedule will now start at 20:00 on weekdays and 19:00 on weekends because of the high age-restricted content.

Series added that will run from their first seasons from this month include True Blood, Silicon Valley, Ballers, The Wire, True Detective and Big Love.

Source - channel24

