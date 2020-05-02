COVID-19: Local transmission cases on the rise

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Alliance for the People's Agenda led by Dr Nkosana Moyo has expressed concerns over the increase in the local transmission of Covid 19 in the country."Now more than ever, the act of greatest love for family and friends is to keep a safe distance from them. Shows of affection by hugging, hand shaking and close quarters interactions are the last thing you want to do," the party said."At the outset of the pandemic history of international travel was a cardinal screening tool for high risk for COVID-19. That time is long gone. The silent killer is now prowling our streets quietly within our loved ones."The party said but we can kill it dead in whoever it is in now by making sure it doesn't get to the next person."That's how social distancing can easily wipe this scourge of the century. By staying a safe distance from uninfected people, an infectious person allows enough time for their body to overcome/destroy the virus as their immune system enforces a lockdown on the virus in their body. That's how they stop being infectious. If we love each other enough to stay away from each other to stop spreading the virus, all human to human transmission of the virus will cease. The pandemic will end," said the party."We can then go back to our embraces again, but still maintaining our heightened levels of personal hygiene and hand washing. The unsaid truth in this whole pandemic is we get infected by 'eating' an infected infectious person's fluids from their nose and or their mouth. Let us always guard against that."So as we observe the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronovirus let us use soap and water. At a personal level hand washing is the final frontier in this war to the death. Kill the virus before it kills you.