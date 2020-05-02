Latest News Editor's Choice


There is now need for internet services providers to consider data holidays

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago
Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association director Michael Mdladla Ndiweni has said in light of the shift into doing business virtual by most people e.g vendors and informal traders.

"There is need for internet service providers to consider data holidays during #COVID19 induced lockdown, this can apply to loyal clients who have been connected for a period of time, for example six months or at least reduce cost of data since there is increased data update," he said.

"More people particularly those I work with vendors and informal traders are moving into increasing their business activities online i.e. trading on Whatsapp platforms, we will also be launching a community of buyers and sellers application in due course for vendors and informal traders. These initiatives may be handicapped by the cost of data."

"We shall augment this shift by scaling up ICTs literacy to the informal sector. We have been running a pilot initiative since 2017 now its more than urgent to scale up literacy trainings."

Source - Byo24News

