UK based artist donates mealie meal to Bulawayo artists

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Nicholas Moyo says the Council has received 66, 10kg bags of mealie meal sourced by a United Kingdom-based Bulawayo daughter Sisa Mnkandla to assist artists during trying times of the deadly Coronavirus.In a statement released on Monday Moyo said the mealie meal will be distributed to artists in Bulawayo, whose livelihoods have been affected by the virus and the subsequent measures instituted by the government to curb its spread."We asked artists who needed assistance to register with our provincial offices, and in Bulawayo, we received 66 names. The names have been sent to the government for state assistance, in the meantime, however, a well-wisher has come on board with the donation of mealie meal which we are happy to receive on behalf of artists in the province," said Mr. Moyo.Mnkandla made the donation through her "Isisa Senkosi" Helping Hands Foundation."I decided to help out artists in the city as I know that shows, performances, and exhibitions have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus which has left a lot of artists with no income for the foreseeable future. The bags of mealie meal are just one small thing that I could give at the moment." Mnkandla was quoted saying.Commenting on the gesture Bulawayo arts guru Raisedon Baya said, "I know her (Sisa) she is always in the right place. She knows the struggles of many artists. Those that need mealie meal should receive it proudly."