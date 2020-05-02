Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK based artist donates mealie meal to Bulawayo artists

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
NACZ
National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Director Nicholas Moyo says the Council has received 66, 10kg bags of mealie meal sourced by a United Kingdom-based Bulawayo daughter Sisa Mnkandla to assist artists during trying times of the deadly Coronavirus.

In a statement released on Monday Moyo said the mealie meal will be distributed to artists in Bulawayo, whose livelihoods have been affected by the virus and the subsequent measures instituted by the government to curb its spread.

"We asked artists who needed assistance to register with our provincial offices, and in Bulawayo, we received 66 names. The names have been sent to the government for state assistance, in the meantime, however, a well-wisher has come on board with the donation of mealie meal which we are happy to receive on behalf of artists in the province," said Mr. Moyo.

Mnkandla made the donation through her "Isisa Senkosi" Helping Hands Foundation.

"I decided to help out artists in the city as I know that shows, performances, and exhibitions have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus which has left a lot of artists with no income for the foreseeable future. The bags of mealie meal are just one small thing that I could give at the moment." Mnkandla was quoted saying.

Commenting on the gesture Bulawayo arts guru Raisedon Baya said, "I know her (Sisa) she is always in the right place. She knows the struggles of many artists. Those that need mealie meal should receive it proudly."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 264 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

1 hr ago | 467 Views

Government steps in to assist Zimbabweans stranded in forein lands

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

There is now need for internet services providers to consider data holidays

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

COVID-19: Local transmission cases on the rise

3 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zimbabwe pleads for aid to avert 'collapse' and fight Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 806 Views

Zimbabwean elephants cause havoc in SA village

4 hrs ago | 810 Views

DStv Compact subscribers get free May bouquet upgrade

4 hrs ago | 1238 Views

The dead Zimbabweans light fire to the UK authorities

6 hrs ago | 3796 Views

WATCH: Pastor TB Joshua reveals how he gets money for his ministry

6 hrs ago | 1547 Views

'We are standing on the edge of the precipice' warned Mandaza - true, Zanu PF centric NTA will take us over the edge

6 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Could There Be Any Hope for Education in Zimbabwe After Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 760 Views

Maize thieves convicted

6 hrs ago | 787 Views

Minor drowns in a well

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's $18 billion stimulus package is just hot air

7 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fights over late VP's legacy

7 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Chiwenga courts private sector, commercial farmers

7 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Respiratory illnesses spike in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to provide free masks

7 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa's new lockdown rules lack clarity

7 hrs ago | 678 Views

Is COVID-19 the final blow to Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa denies deploying Zimbabwe soldiers to Mozambique

7 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Cash shortages hamper lockdown implementation

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cop in US$80 bribe storm

7 hrs ago | 379 Views

Biti to challenge Mnangagwa's lockdown regulation

7 hrs ago | 970 Views

'Mnangagwa's lockdown rent reprieve illegal'

7 hrs ago | 724 Views

Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 2503 Views

Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

7 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mangwana denies Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Mozambique

7 hrs ago | 413 Views

'Spurned man resorts to rape'

7 hrs ago | 511 Views

Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimra employee tests negative for Covid-19

7 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chiwenga launches scheme to save Matebeleland cattle

7 hrs ago | 729 Views

Nguluvhe details Manama wartime recruitment

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Lawyers want rates, water, Zesa bills deferred too

7 hrs ago | 285 Views

Retired UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

7 hrs ago | 1026 Views

NetOne sponsorship withdrawal: New details emerge

7 hrs ago | 349 Views

Buses for stranded Zimbabwean returnees

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Makamba plans Blue Ridge Spar reopening

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

12 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

12 hrs ago | 6610 Views

WATCH: Jacob Zuma fights back...explosive information to be told to public

19 hrs ago | 4516 Views

2 men arrested for insulting Mnangagwa on Whatsapp group

19 hrs ago | 6769 Views

Alois Bunjira wants to be Zifa president

20 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Death of Zimbabwe's economy

21 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Police instructed to arrest people not wearing masks

23 hrs ago | 3996 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days