LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Following the relaxation of the lockdown guidelines by President Mnangagwa last Friday there was an increase in human and vehicular traffic in Harare as a number of business entities re-opened their operations.

President Mnangagwa last week extended the lock down by a further 14-days but allowed industry and commerce to resume operations while complying with set health guidelines to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Some of the guidelines include tests for the coronavirus for employees returning to work, wearing of face masks by all people in public spaces and maintenance of social distance.

Long queues at police road blocks were visible at major routes leading into the capital's CBD in morning as the security forces checked on compliance.

Source - the herald

