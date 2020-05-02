Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has been issued an operating licence by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).This makes it the first telecommunications provider to be issued a licence by POTRAZ in 10 years, DFA said.The granting of the Internet Access Provider Class B licence follows the successful launch of a proof-of-concept phase for DFA's Zimbabwe operations.DFA said this was the first step in allowing DFA to build a nationwide network for the provision of licensed telecommunications services in Zimbabwe."From the beginning, we have favoured a measured approach in our expansion to nations outside of South Africa," said DFA Group CEO Thinus Mulder."We believe in the potential of Zimbabwe's telecommunications industry, and therefore, we have identified it as a good place to invest in.""The awarding of the licence further builds our confidence in this particular market," he said.Bringing new offerings to the marketDFA Zimbabwe CEO Simon Chimutsotso said the company was ready to offer premium open-access services to the market."We look forward to partnering with our targeted customer base to enhance their efficiency and competitiveness," Chimutsotso said."By fulfilling their physical fibre-network-infrastructure requirements and taking on the maintenance responsibilities, we enable them to focus on their core business of providing excellent value-added telecommunication services to their customers."DFA Zimbabwe has also used the licensing period to deploy more resources in the market and prepare its infrastructure and business model to address customers in Zimbabwe."We are ready to fulfil our promise to the ICT sector and help bring about new, innovative offerings to the market," Chimutsotso added."We would like to thank our shareholders, POTRAZ, the Ministry of ICT, the government of Zimbabwe, and all our key stakeholders for the unwavering support as we sought to realise our vision for Zimbabwe.""It has been a long journey and we are excited on the new opportunities that lie ahead," he added.