Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Deputy Government Spokesperson Dr Energy Mutodi has thrown a jibe at Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli for his lackadaisical approach in dealing with the deadly Coronavirus.

Magufuli recently called on citizens to turn to God and to keep the economy turning. While countries across Africa have imposed curfews, partial and full lockdowns, Tanzania has resisted such measures. Schools and universities have been shut but markets, bus stops and shops bustle as usual.

Said Mutodi, "HE John Pombe Magafuli's Tanzania now has 630 COVID-19 cases with prayers but without a lockdown while His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe only got 31 cases with a lockdown & masks. An insight into how managers can be game changers."

According to online reports, in just a month, Tanzania went from having only 20 coronavirus cases recorded to 480 cases, an alarming increase which puts the country with the highest number of cases in East Africa.

On Sunday, Magufuli, who holds a doctorate in chemistry, said the testers had randomly obtained several non-human samples on animals and fruits which included a sheep, a goat and a pawpaw and the results came out positive. The samples were given human names and ages and were submitted to the country's National Referral Laboratory to test for coronavirus without the lab technicians knowing the true identity of the samples.

The samples tested positive.

Tanzania announced that it is sending a plane to Madagascar to fetch a herbal tonic touted as a cure for Covid-19 even as the World Health Organization (WHO) warned there was no proof of any cure.

480 cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed while 167 have recovered and 18 sadly passed on.     
    




Source - Byo24News

