Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

by Mandla Ndlovu
38 secs ago | Views
Renah Takudzwa Muhambi the young sister of controversial ZANU PF leader Davis Muhambi has been arraigned before the Bulawayo Magistrate court for spreading falsehoods about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to reports by online publication CITE the 21-year-old  Muhambi and one Prisca Gumbo  of Mpopoma suburb and Renah allegedly sharing a fake press statement purportedly issued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa extending the lockdown to May 3.
The pair is said to have forwarded a statement via their WhatsApp platforms to several contacts on their mobile phones.

They are charged for publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state, as defined by the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The two accused persons who were represented by Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers were sentenced to May 18 by Magistrate  Shepherd Munjanja.

Gumbo was freed on ZWL$1000 while Muhambi was ordered to pay ZWL$500.

Muhambi's brother Davis is no stranger to controversy. Last year he was arraigned at West Commonage magistrates' courts accused of pointing a firearm at a motorist and was charged under the Firearms Act.

Muhambi was reported to have pulled a pistol during a road rage incident following a minor accident at a traffic light controlled intersection in Nguboyenja suburb.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

51 mins ago | 123 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

51 mins ago | 278 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

1 hr ago | 573 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1054 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

3 hrs ago | 1305 Views

UK based artist donates mealie meal to Bulawayo artists

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Government steps in to assist Zimbabweans stranded in foreign lands

4 hrs ago | 775 Views

There is now need for internet services providers to consider data holidays

5 hrs ago | 581 Views

COVID-19: Local transmission cases on the rise

5 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Zimbabwe pleads for aid to avert 'collapse' and fight Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Zimbabwean elephants cause havoc in SA village

6 hrs ago | 992 Views

DStv Compact subscribers get free May bouquet upgrade

6 hrs ago | 1543 Views

The dead Zimbabweans light fire to the UK authorities

8 hrs ago | 4258 Views

WATCH: Pastor TB Joshua reveals how he gets money for his ministry

8 hrs ago | 1724 Views

'We are standing on the edge of the precipice' warned Mandaza - true, Zanu PF centric NTA will take us over the edge

8 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Could There Be Any Hope for Education in Zimbabwe After Covid-19

8 hrs ago | 824 Views

Maize thieves convicted

8 hrs ago | 872 Views

Minor drowns in a well

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's $18 billion stimulus package is just hot air

8 hrs ago | 2922 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fights over late VP's legacy

8 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Chiwenga courts private sector, commercial farmers

8 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Respiratory illnesses spike in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Chamisa's MP wants govt to provide free masks

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa's new lockdown rules lack clarity

8 hrs ago | 756 Views

Is COVID-19 the final blow to Zimbabwe?

8 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa denies deploying Zimbabwe soldiers to Mozambique

8 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Cash shortages hamper lockdown implementation

8 hrs ago | 254 Views

Cop in US$80 bribe storm

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

Biti to challenge Mnangagwa's lockdown regulation

9 hrs ago | 1168 Views

'Mnangagwa's lockdown rent reprieve illegal'

9 hrs ago | 831 Views

Botswana ambushes Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Buyanga dares Matanga on Interpol

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

COVID-19 positive cases remain at 34

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mangwana denies Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight Jihadists in Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 483 Views

'Spurned man resorts to rape'

9 hrs ago | 548 Views

Victoria Falls releases quarantined returnees

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimra employee tests negative for Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Chiwenga launches scheme to save Matebeleland cattle

9 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Nguluvhe details Manama wartime recruitment

9 hrs ago | 934 Views

Lawyers want rates, water, Zesa bills deferred too

9 hrs ago | 299 Views

Retired UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies from Covid-19

9 hrs ago | 1142 Views

NetOne sponsorship withdrawal: New details emerge

9 hrs ago | 397 Views

Buses for stranded Zimbabwean returnees

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Makamba plans Blue Ridge Spar reopening

9 hrs ago | 633 Views

Parliament briefly sits tomorrow

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Lawyers rip up 'irrational' Mnangagwa rent payment reprieve order

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

WATCH: 'Anyone without face mask will be jailed for 1 year'

14 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Shock as paw paw tests positive for Coronavirus

14 hrs ago | 7129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days