ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

Renah Takudzwa Muhambi the young sister of controversial ZANU PF leader Davis Muhambi has been arraigned before the Bulawayo Magistrate court for spreading falsehoods about President Emmerson Mnangagwa.According to reports by online publication CITE the 21-year-old Muhambi and one Prisca Gumbo of Mpopoma suburb and Renah allegedly sharing a fake press statement purportedly issued by President Emmerson Mnangagwa extending the lockdown to May 3.The pair is said to have forwarded a statement via their WhatsApp platforms to several contacts on their mobile phones.They are charged for publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state, as defined by the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.The two accused persons who were represented by Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers were sentenced to May 18 by Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja.Gumbo was freed on ZWL$1000 while Muhambi was ordered to pay ZWL$500.Muhambi's brother Davis is no stranger to controversy. Last year he was arraigned at West Commonage magistrates' courts accused of pointing a firearm at a motorist and was charged under the Firearms Act.Muhambi was reported to have pulled a pistol during a road rage incident following a minor accident at a traffic light controlled intersection in Nguboyenja suburb.