RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government has instituted a forensic audit into allegations against Registrar General, Mr Clemence Masango that he might have unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office.

Auditor General, Ms Mildred Chiri has been roped in to investigate the case which was raised by the Department's Chief Accountant, Mr Peter Bwanya in a development that saw the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission moving in and impounding two vehicles for the Central Registry a fortnight ago.

Mr Bwanya wrote a letter to Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary, Mr Aaron Nhepera alleging that only six vehicles, Isuzu KB250 single cab were delivered against eleven that the Department had procured.

Source - the herald

