MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced price increases for its DStv packages as of June 1.

The DStv Lite package will increase from US$7 to US$8 while the Access package will increase from US$11 to US$13. Family package will increase from US$17 to US$19, Compact package from US$25 to US$29, Compact Plus from US$40 to US$45, Premium from US$65 to US$75, HD PVR Premium from US$76 to US$88, XtraView access fee from US$11 to US$13 and Indian package from US$32 to US$37.

This price adjustment comes at a time the broadcast satellite service is seemingly running out of content, evidenced by the repeats of its programming with some popular dramas being put on hold due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

In a statement, MultiChoice Zimbabwe said: "Effective 1 June, 2020, the prevailing 14,5 percent VAT charge in Zimbabwe will be incorporated in DStv subscriptions charges.

"Accordingly, DStv monthly subscription fees will be adjusted for the first time in four years.

They added that they value has been added as they have increased their channels and added latest movies to BoxOffice for their customer's viewing.

"In appreciation of the tough times in Zimbabwe, the business is adding value to its customers at a time when they need it. DStv added more channels to its line-up, brought more of the latest movies to BoxOffice and acquired the best award-winning documentaries from around the globe through SuperSport."

Meanwhile, more than 100 000 South Africans have signed an online petition demanding that DStv drops its prices as they do not have fresh content to offer as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. South Africans had their DStv prices hiked last month.


Most Popular In 7 Days