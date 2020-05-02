Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

MDC official and legal guru advocate Fadzai Mahere had been castigated on micro blogging Twitter after she criticized the government for sending the army to Mozambique in assistance to crush terrorists.

"They have no money to buy Covid 19 test kits but they've gone and launched a full on armed conflict in Mozambique.They don't respect us!" said Mahere via Twitter.A Twitter user Paidamoyo Kapanga warned Mahere not to just oppose every move by the ruling party."Do not just oppose every advocate , Mozambique played a very important role during our liberation struggle.Providing an assistance to them is a mandate indeed."Tapiwa Mudhabha said, "Regional stability is important plus when Moza supported liberation struggle in Zim what did they benefit.l think Zim owes Moza more."Another Twitter user Collins blasted MDC Alliance for just tweeting on every move made by Zanu PF."I think this will be norm Zanu will continue toying with us and MDC leaders will continue tweeting. I am starting to think MDC Alliance is Zanu pf lite."In response ORDINARY ZIMBO ZW said, "Tru MDC I just another branch of Zanu pf by chairman Chamisa."However, Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana has denied swirling reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed troops to fight to northern Mozambique to help fight an Islamic insurgency that erupted a few years ago.