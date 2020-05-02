Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
THE ZIMBABWE Senior Hospital Doctors Association (ZSHDA) has urged health authorities to do discard the Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) on suspected COVID-19 patients arguing the process poses higher risks of spreading the deadly virus.

In a statement Monday, ZSHDA said the RDT method was not an effective way of detecting the disease exposing higher risks to the populace as an infected person can slip the testing process.

"The COVID-19 RDT has a fundamental limitation; they rely on the detection of antibodies made by the patient to COVID-19 infection a week to 12 days after they first become sick and are spreading it," the higher-ranking doctors said.

They further argued that the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) was the best process to test for coronavirus.

"Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test is the way to go. RDT is just a mass surveillance tool," the doctors' group said.

The doctors said patients take seven to 12 days to make antibodies and during that period COVID-19 positive people are highly infectious and if tested using the RDT, there was a risk of spreading the virus as the process failed to immediately detect an infected person.

ZSHDA said relying on the RTDs in the early phase of the infection would be inappropriate since chances are high that cases of COVID-19 would be missed thereby putting communities at risk of infections.

In Zimbabwe, the RTD method is commonly being used when testing returning citizens. Over 1 000 Zimbabweans have returned home since the start of the national lockdown on 30 March.

The government has also ordered all companies that reopened Monday to ensure that their employees undergo mandatory coronavirus testing before any business resumes operations.

Zimbabwe has 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, five recoveries, and four deaths.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Harare CBD roars back to life

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

35 mins ago | 80 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 60 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

36 mins ago | 170 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 36 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 16 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 12 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

44 mins ago | 87 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

45 mins ago | 26 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

47 mins ago | 21 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

47 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

1 hr ago | 965 Views

Courts resume operations next week

1 hr ago | 140 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

1 hr ago | 370 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

1 hr ago | 146 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

14 hrs ago | 6448 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

15 hrs ago | 3442 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

15 hrs ago | 2347 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 6703 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

17 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

17 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

17 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

18 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2232 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

19 hrs ago | 2018 Views

UK based artist donates mealie meal to Bulawayo artists

19 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Government steps in to assist Zimbabweans stranded in foreign lands

20 hrs ago | 1395 Views

There is now need for internet services providers to consider data holidays

21 hrs ago | 730 Views

COVID-19: Local transmission cases on the rise

21 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Zimbabwe pleads for aid to avert 'collapse' and fight Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Zimbabwean elephants cause havoc in SA village

22 hrs ago | 1502 Views

DStv Compact subscribers get free May bouquet upgrade

22 hrs ago | 2196 Views

The dead Zimbabweans light fire to the UK authorities

24 hrs ago | 6075 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days