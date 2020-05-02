Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The family of African Apostolic Church leader Archbishop Paul Mwazha, popularly known as Mudzidzisi, was yesterday involved in an altercation over the succession of the respected religious leader who is one of the pioneers of indigenous churches in Zimbabwe.

Archbishop Mwazha turns 102 this year.

The altercation, which took place at the Archbishop's Hatfield residence involved his second born son Mr Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha and other family members.

Matters came to a head when Alfred, who is claiming to have been appointed successor by his father, and his entourage, which included his two elder brothers, forced their way into the property reportedly to initiate the succession ceremony.

Tensed African Apostolic Church elders at their founder Archbishop Paul Mwazha's home in Hatfield, Harare, yesterday They were stopped by Alfred's nephews Nyasha Mwazha and Malcom Chapfunga, who argued that the Archbishop preferred his youngest son, Tawanda, who was away, to succeed him.

Police drove to the house after being told that journalists had forced their way into the residence, but left after the factions cleared the air. Both parties said they were basing their argument on a letter written by Archbishop Mwazha's aide on the instructions of the church leader earlier this year, stating that Tawanda should continue presiding over the holy communion ceremony in the church.

He also indicated that Tawanda should be accompanied by Alfred to buy items for the ceremony. Alfred argued that Archbishop Mwazha said he should lead the church because his two elder brothers were no longer eligible for the position since they had both left the church to join the Seventh Day Adventist and Johanne Marange churches.

"When the aide wrote what my father had said, the paper was read to all the sons. We had come so that the letter could be read again, but as you can see our nephews are not allowing us into the house to see our father," he said.

Nyasha and Malcom, who had been staying with their grandfather since the death of their grandmother, the Archbishop's second wife, said Archbishop Mwazha had clearly indicated that Tawanda had the same gifts as him. The two showed reportersvideos shot at a church event where Archbishop Mwazha declared to his congregation that Tawanda was the one who would stand in for him whenever he was not available.

"Of all my sons, he is the one who has the same gifts as me," he said in the videos.

Nyasha argued that it was reckless for his uncle, Alfred, to bring people to the house for the succession ceremony when the country was battling Covid-19.

Police officers were called in when tempers flared at Archbishop Mwazha's residence yesterday.

"Our grandfather is now old and we have been told that old people are susceptible to Covid 19; why then bring all these people here and endangering his health?

"Besides, why do they want to succeed the Archbishop when he is still alive?" Nyasha urged Alfred to follow proper procedures.

"If he was genuine, he knows that he should consult all his brothers and the church's board of trustees entrusted by Archbishop Mwazha," he said.

"We abide by the church constitution and if there is a decision to be made, all the sons should unanimously agree. They can also consult the chair of the board of trustees," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

38 secs ago | 0 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

40 mins ago | 93 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 77 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

41 mins ago | 202 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 16 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 16 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

49 mins ago | 106 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

49 mins ago | 30 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

51 mins ago | 22 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

52 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

1 hr ago | 1024 Views

Courts resume operations next week

1 hr ago | 145 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

1 hr ago | 149 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

14 hrs ago | 6476 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

15 hrs ago | 3447 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

15 hrs ago | 2353 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 6717 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

17 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

17 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

17 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

18 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2233 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

19 hrs ago | 2022 Views

UK based artist donates mealie meal to Bulawayo artists

19 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Government steps in to assist Zimbabweans stranded in foreign lands

20 hrs ago | 1397 Views

There is now need for internet services providers to consider data holidays

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

COVID-19: Local transmission cases on the rise

21 hrs ago | 3259 Views

Zimbabwe pleads for aid to avert 'collapse' and fight Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Zimbabwean elephants cause havoc in SA village

22 hrs ago | 1504 Views

DStv Compact subscribers get free May bouquet upgrade

22 hrs ago | 2197 Views

The dead Zimbabweans light fire to the UK authorities

24 hrs ago | 6086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days