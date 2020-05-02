Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THERE are fears that Gokwe Town Council could have lost thousands of dollars in revenue collections following the disappearance of an EcoCash agent line used for receiving payments by ratepayers for close to three months, with officials alleging it had been taken by two council bosses who were suspended on corruption allegations.

The disappearance of the merchant line came to light after several ratepayers who used the platform failed to get their receipts.

According to a source who opted to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, the issue was reported to council administrator Alexander Nyandoro, but he allegedly ignored it until the merchant phone was found in one of the accounts offices.

"We have been asking the residents to pay cash or transfer money through bank transfer after our EcoCash merchant line disappeared when council finance director Jockonia Nyoni was suspended over corruption. We have tried to locate the phone for more than two months to no avail. I, however, reported the matter to Nyandoro, but nothing was done and we ended up asking residents to pay cash or through bank transfer," the source said.

"We were surprised last week when we found the line dumped in one of our offices. We have not yet verified if there were any withdrawals from the EcoCash wallet, but we expected that residents had continued depositing their rates arrears during its disappearance."

Councillor Davis Taruvinga confirmed the matter, saying they were still investigating the matter.

"We heard that the EcoCash merchant phone line disappeared after the suspension of (town secretary Melania) Mandeya for close to three months and we only heard recently that it had been found. We are now seized with the matter. We will avail full details when we are through with our investigations," Taruvinga said.

Mandeya and Nyoni were arrested in February and March, respectively, by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for criminal abuse of office involving thousands of dollars and were suspended by council.
The Gokwe Residents Association has petitioned the provincial secretary to suspend some of the council officials accused of covering up corrupt activities allegedly committed by Mandeya and Nyoni.

The association chairperson, Nephas Mhangami, said the suspended officials were being helped by their accomplices and some important documents to be used as exhibits were allegedly stolen and destroyed to cover up the offence.

"We will not rest against the war on corruption. We have written a letter to the police and the provincial secretary to help us fight this corruption. We have reported corruption at the council and that led to the arrest of Mandeya and Nyoni. Now we are left with another problem. When Zacc arrested Mandeya and Nyoni, they left Nyandoro, who is now helping the accused persons by hiding crucial documents," Mhangami said.

He said although the courts ordered Nyoni not to interfere with State witnesses and barred him from coming to his office, Nyandoro fully knowing the court order allegedly threatened to fire a security officer and forced him to let Nyoni enter the council premises.

"We have since filed a letter of complaint to the police and provincial secretary over the issue ... the security guard Godwin Makuyana Nkomo went to the police CID offices to report the violation of bail, but was told it is a court matter and not a criminal matter. The police refused to open a charge of contempt of court," Mhangami said.

NewsDay is in possession of a report on the violation written by Nkomo.

"I was on duty at Town House from 6am to 6pm. As per verbal instructions, I was advised that Mr JP Nyoni, the finance director, should not enter his office and at around 1130 hours on 22/02/2020, Nyoni arrived and demanded entrance into the Town House and I refused. I then received a call from Nyandoro threatening to fire me from work if I continued refusing him entrance and I, therefore, allowed Nyoni entrance into his office before he went out after some minutes," Nkomo's report reads.

Mhangami said Nyoni's entry into his office could jeopardise the investigations into the corruption allegations as the matter was still under probe.

Nyandoro did not answer calls on his mobile phone when contacted for a comment.

Nyandoro, who is not new to corruption allegations, was once suspended by the council for criminal abuse of office and an investigation by the Local Government ministry board questioned his reinstatement, saying he had exhibited corrupt tendencies in the execution of his duties.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

20 mins ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

40 mins ago | 21 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

46 mins ago | 184 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

51 mins ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

1 hr ago | 672 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

1 hr ago | 563 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

1 hr ago | 225 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Courts resume operations next week

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 6845 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

16 hrs ago | 3591 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

16 hrs ago | 2444 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 6991 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

18 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

18 hrs ago | 2683 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

18 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

19 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2280 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

20 hrs ago | 2047 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days