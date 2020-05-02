Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare CBD roars back to life

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THERE was increased human activity in the Harare city centre yesterday as the central business district (CBD) awoke from a 36-day slumber induced by the coronavirus lockdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Friday eased the lockdown regulations, allowing industry and commerce to reopen, provided companies ensure mandatory rapid diagnostic testing, wearing of masks by employees, social distancing and sanitisation of workplaces.

Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 stipulates that health inspection teams shall randomly check for compliance, with firms in violation stopped from operating.

The country has been under lockdown since March 30 to contain the coronavirus scourge, which has resulted in hundreds of thousands of fatalities worldwide.

Several companies that opened for business included retail outlets, banks and some hardware shops.

There were few informal grocery shops that were open. However, gyms, bottle-stores, bars, beerhalls and other leisure and recreational facilities remained closed.

Most people came into the CBD wearing masks, which is now mandatory in terms of the new public health regulations gazetted on Saturday. Most of the masks were home-made.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Henry Ruzvidzo said the move by government to ease the lockdown helped to improve the economy which was suffocating.

"As you know, the manufacturing sector has been allowed to operate. This will definitely help in the revival of the retail and the manufacturing sector. This will definitely help in the reduction of the inefficiencies the country has been facing because the supply chains were not complete for the past weeks of the lockdown. We welcome this move and it is for the good of the sector and the country as a whole," he said.

"The economy had been weakened and what we should be worried about now is how quickly the sector and the economy are going to recover from the effects of this lockdown. If things go well, I think this move will revive the economy a bit and what we are now waiting for is for the rest of the commerce sector to reopen."

Zimbabwe has recorded 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, four deaths and five recoveries.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

20 mins ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

40 mins ago | 20 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

46 mins ago | 183 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

51 mins ago | 105 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

1 hr ago | 670 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

1 hr ago | 562 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

1 hr ago | 224 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

1 hr ago | 377 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

3 hrs ago | 391 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

3 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Courts resume operations next week

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

3 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 6844 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

16 hrs ago | 3589 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

16 hrs ago | 2444 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 6990 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

18 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

18 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

18 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

19 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2280 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

20 hrs ago | 2047 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days