Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views

THE government has been urged to rope in private transport operators to bring relief to commuters who had to queue for hours in all the major cities and towns early morning and end of day yesterday as the country entered level two of the national lockdown.

Many were left stranded on the roadside for hours and reported to work late owing to a transport shortages after President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who last Friday extended the COVID-19 lockdown period by a further two weeks, but reopened industry and commerce, maintained that commuter omnibuses and taxis remain off the road.

Only the State-managed Zupco buses were allowed back on the road, but they could not cope with demand owing to stringent conditions imposed on operators who now ferry just half their sitting capacity to ensure social distancing is observed on board.

Statutory Instrument (SI) 99 2020 introduced stringent conditions of operations for public transporters, forcing many off the road because they would not make profits.

"Every vehicle used by the transport service must be disinfected against COVID-19 by or at the direction of an enforcement officer at least twice daily; and (b) every individual must be temperature-tested and have his or her hands sanitised before being allowed to board any vehicle used by the transport service in question; and (c) every individual in or about a vehicle used for a transport service must observe the social distancing rule," the SI read.

A private operator who refused to be named said he could not put his bus on the road from Chitungwiza to Harare with just 30 passengers.

"I can't do that because it will be a loss. We normally ferry around 80 passengers and that gives me about $800 with each paying $10, now with 30 it means a trip is $300. It's just a loss," he said.

In Gweru, Mutare, and Bulawayo the situation was the same with commuters saying they endured long hours in queues.

"I have been in this queue for the past two hours since 7:30am. I am only going to register my presence at work otherwise it's no longer worthwhile as I am very late," said one agitated Bulawayo commuter Nqobizitha Moto who was in a queue waiting for the Zupco bus.

There was chaos at Mudzviti bus terminus Mutare with long queues as people struggled to get into the few buses available.

Memory Sibanda from Hobhouse urged the government to introduce more buses.

"I am just worried, I have been here at Mudzviti bus terminus for almost three hours, I want to go home and cook for my children. The government should introduce more buses," she said

Early yesterday evening in Harare and Gweru, NewsDay also witnessed meandering queues at bus termini as commuters tried to catch buses home. The workers who had knocked off at 3pm had to endure the long wait.

A Zupco staffer in Gweru told NewsDay that they expected to knock off at midnight.

According to the extended lockdown measures, businesses operate from 8am to 3pm.

Consumer watchdog, National Consumer Rights Association (Nacora) urged authorities to rethink allowing public transport operators to provide services but on condition that they observe COVID-19 health safety guidelines.

"Zupco is inadequate as a sole provider of public transport in the country. Government should open space for private operators on condition that when they ferry passengers, they should carry a maximum of 70% of their full capacity, all passengers wear face masks, all passengers are sanitised and the buses themselves practise maximum hygiene," said Nacora coordinator Effie Ncube.

"Having people queue the whole morning as happened today (yesterday) is wrong and indicative of bad planning on the part of the government. Many people had to go back home without managing to get to work due to shortage of transport."

Government is subsidizing public transport through the resuscitation of the Zupco mass public transport company which was on its knees, with corruption and mismanagement cited as the reasons for its misfortunes.

A number of new buses have been imported, while others from private players, mainly plying rural routes have been leased to the Zupco company.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

19 secs ago | 1 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

4 mins ago | 9 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

40 mins ago | 93 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 77 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

41 mins ago | 202 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 16 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

49 mins ago | 106 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

50 mins ago | 30 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

52 mins ago | 22 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

52 mins ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

1 hr ago | 352 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

1 hr ago | 1028 Views

Courts resume operations next week

1 hr ago | 145 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

1 hr ago | 397 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

1 hr ago | 149 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

1 hr ago | 276 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

14 hrs ago | 6478 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

15 hrs ago | 3448 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

15 hrs ago | 2353 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 6717 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

17 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

17 hrs ago | 2640 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

17 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

18 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2233 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

19 hrs ago | 2022 Views

UK based artist donates mealie meal to Bulawayo artists

19 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Government steps in to assist Zimbabweans stranded in foreign lands

20 hrs ago | 1397 Views

There is now need for internet services providers to consider data holidays

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

COVID-19: Local transmission cases on the rise

21 hrs ago | 3259 Views

Zimbabwe pleads for aid to avert 'collapse' and fight Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Zimbabwean elephants cause havoc in SA village

22 hrs ago | 1504 Views

DStv Compact subscribers get free May bouquet upgrade

22 hrs ago | 2197 Views

The dead Zimbabweans light fire to the UK authorities

24 hrs ago | 6086 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days