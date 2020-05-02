Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents and villagers in parts of Matabeleland South, who have not benefitted from the subsidised roller meal are facing starvation.

In urban areas, the government, working with Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) launched a door-to-door mealie meal delivery programme to curb crowding at retail outlets during the lockdown.

However, villagers in Matobo, Umzingwane, Bulilima, Bubi and Nkayi pleaded with millers to deliver roller meal to outlying areas.

"This past week they started delivering the mealie-meal to our homes in Njube C. They were allowing us to buy only 2X10kg," a Njube C resident, who requested anonymity, said.

However, in Njube E, some residents complained that the mealie meal was sold to a few houses before moving to Entumbane.

"Here in Njube E, they just visited a few households and said they were done with Njube before moving to Entumbane. We have not managed to buy the mealie-meal and we wonder when they will come back," a resident, who refused to be named, said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association chairperson Ambrose Sibindi said door-to-door delivery was problematic.

"Some might not have money to buy mealie-meal at the time the delivery comes and in such circumstances it's not clear how such people could be assisted in the near future," Sibindi said.

"For now, they have covered Njube and Entumbane, but some residents are claiming that they never saw those people who were delivering mealie-meal. The issue of accountability is highly compromised. There is a report that yesterday (May 3), a delivery vehicle was spotted selling mealie-meal to anyone along the streets."

However, Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube said there were two teams serving Njube and Entumbane.

"There are two teams, one serving Entumbane and the other serving Njube. Both teams are led by ward co-ordinators and we are making sure that people get food. As a government, our aim is for all the people to get food and I think those who are complaining just do not know how the programme is being conducted and if they have complaints they must first find out from us what is happening before making noise," she said.

Ncube appealed to well-wishers to come on board to assist the government in feeding vulnerable people during the lockdown.

Civic organisation, Habakkuk Trust, in a report released yesterday, said community members in rural Matabeleland South were appealing to government to ensure subsidised roller meal deliveries reach their communities.

According to the report, Habakkuk Trust's community advocacy action teams from various parts of Matabeleland established that local shops had not received deliveries of subsidised roller meal, resulting in villagers buying the staple food at exorbitant prices.

"In most parts of Matobo, Bulilima, Mangwe and Gwanda, a 10kg bag of mealie-meal is R100, while prices in local currency range from $180 to $300 depending on shops and mealie-meal brands. However, the mobile money price is quite high as most retailers prefer cash or foreign currency," the trust said.

"In Matobo ward 19, there is reportedly one retail store that normally receives subsidised mealie meal, but most villagers only get the information after the mealie meal has been sold out. Villagers in Matobo, Umzingwane, Bulilima, Bubi, Nkayi have called on the government to enable them access to subsidised mealie-meal."

The trust also indicated that its Gwanda ward 1 action team member revealed that food aid was not reaching all vulnerable community members as it was not enough.

"Most rural communities have been plunged into vulnerability as a result of climate change-induced drought which saw little harvests," the trust said.

Habakkuk Trust urged the government and GMAZ to ensure that subsidised mealie-meal reached vulnerable communities.

Matabeleland South provincial development co-ordinator Sithandiwe Ncube said there wasn't enough roller meal to reach everyone.

"The subsidised mealie-meal goes to various places in the province, but it is not enough to cover everyone. There are some who may access it in their own way, but if it is the subsidised mealie-meal we require them to sell it at a stipulated price," Ncube said.

"If a shop abuses the facility, there are measures that are taken and those delivering the product are advised not to supply that shop with the mealie-meal. We, however, have no control over other mealiemeal products which are not subsidised, people are selling them at their own prices."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

1 sec ago | 0 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

1 min ago | 1 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

41 mins ago | 97 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 81 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

42 mins ago | 213 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 41 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 17 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

46 mins ago | 16 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

50 mins ago | 110 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

51 mins ago | 31 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

53 mins ago | 22 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

53 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

1 hr ago | 1046 Views

Courts resume operations next week

1 hr ago | 147 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

1 hr ago | 401 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

1 hr ago | 151 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

1 hr ago | 279 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

14 hrs ago | 6484 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

15 hrs ago | 3450 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

15 hrs ago | 2353 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 6721 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

17 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

17 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Mutodi mocks Tanzanian President Magufuli

17 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Walter Mzembi sings Ian Smith praises

18 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Dark Fibre Africa issued licence to operate in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2233 Views

LOCKDOWN: Human, vehicular traffic increases in Harare

19 hrs ago | 2022 Views

UK based artist donates mealie meal to Bulawayo artists

19 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Government steps in to assist Zimbabweans stranded in foreign lands

20 hrs ago | 1397 Views

There is now need for internet services providers to consider data holidays

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

COVID-19: Local transmission cases on the rise

21 hrs ago | 3259 Views

Zimbabwe pleads for aid to avert 'collapse' and fight Covid-19

22 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Zimbabwean elephants cause havoc in SA village

22 hrs ago | 1506 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days