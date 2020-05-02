Latest News Editor's Choice


2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
TWO men who were recently deported from Botswana were last week fined $800 each for escaping from quarantine at Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Moses Gondo (41) and Silas Zimunya (44) pleaded guilty to the charge of violating quarantine regulations meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja on Saturday last week.

They were convicted and ordered to pay $800 each with an option of three months in jail.

They claimed that they were chasing someone who had stolen their money.

The court was told that Gondo and Zimunya were in quarantine at Bulawayo Polytechnic College since deportation from Botswana sometime last month.

At around 8am on Friday last week, the pair scaled the security wall at Bulawayo Polytechnic College and escaped from quarantine.

A report was made to the police who tracked them down.

They were apprehended along Plumtree Rroad, near Bellevue.

Source - newsday

