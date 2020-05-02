Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

News / National

by Staff reporter

While all businesses in the formal sector can now reopen under strict health conditions as Zimbabwe moves into level 2 lockdown, many were unable to do so yesterday with the rapid testing of staff being the biggest single problem as private suppliers were demanding US$25 a test kit, payable only in foreign currency.The illegal demand for foreign currency, and high prices of test kits, made it hard for many companies, already hit by cash flow problems after five weeks of lockdown, to restart.Business owners said public sector health institutions were not yet ready to handle queries from employers.Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza yesterday conceded that testing kits were expensive and there was a shortage on the market.