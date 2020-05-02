News / National
Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus
2 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association has claimed it has herbs that can treat coronavirus.
Zinatha secretary for Education Prince Sibanda said Zimbabwe has herbs such as Murumanyama or Muremberembe that can be effective in treating coronavirus.
He added it was better to promote herbal medicine than to wait for a cure from the West. He called on Government to integrate traditional medicine into the health system.
More to follow....
Zinatha secretary for Education Prince Sibanda said Zimbabwe has herbs such as Murumanyama or Muremberembe that can be effective in treating coronavirus.
He added it was better to promote herbal medicine than to wait for a cure from the West. He called on Government to integrate traditional medicine into the health system.
More to follow....
Source - Daily News