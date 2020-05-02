Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's eNCA anchors Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton have come under fire for using the channel to incite the public to turn against  Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Clarice Dlamini-Zuma over the banning of cigarettes during the lockdown period.

A video footage that has gone viral on social media shows the pair saying President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has been emasculated by Zuma and the country was now a police state under renegade ministers  Zuma and  Bhekokwakhe Hamilton Cele.

The matter refers to Zuma's announcement that cigarettes are banned just a few days after Ramaphosa had said cigarettes will be allowed in the lockdown stage 4.

Watch the video below:
 
According to South African media, Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said the announcement made by Dlamini-Zuma was a decision that was approved by the cabinet.

Leaping to Dlamini-Zuma's defence, she said the attacks against Dlamini- Zuma are "baseless, unfounded and border on malicious."

Diko said, during the process of public consultation, various stakeholders were against the lifting of the ban.

"The minister acts on behalf of a collective, the decisions she communicates are behalf of a collective which includes President Ramaphosa," said Diko.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days