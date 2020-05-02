Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) fa announced the reduction of fuel prices with effect from Tuesday 5 May.

In a statement released on Tuesday the maximum pump price of fuel is as follows:

Blend will cost ZWL 21.00 down from ZWL21.70

Diesel will cost ZWL 20.84 down from ZWL 21.52

See the full statement below:




Source - Byo24News

