BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel
1 hr ago
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) fa announced the reduction of fuel prices with effect from Tuesday 5 May.
In a statement released on Tuesday the maximum pump price of fuel is as follows:
Blend will cost ZWL 21.00 down from ZWL21.70
Diesel will cost ZWL 20.84 down from ZWL 21.52
See the full statement below:
Source - Byo24News