BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) fa announced the reduction of fuel prices with effect from Tuesday 5 May.In a statement released on Tuesday the maximum pump price of fuel is as follows:Blend will cost ZWL 21.00 down from ZWL21.70Diesel will cost ZWL 20.84 down from ZWL 21.52See the full statement below: