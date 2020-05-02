Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has freed 2528 from the country's prisons under the amended amnesty 2020.


ZBC has reported that 100 prisoners have been released from Harare Central Prison while 95 inmates were released from Chipinge Prison under the Presidential amnesty.

Mnangagwa also released a notorious criminal who had served a 22 year jail sentence.





Source - Byo24News

