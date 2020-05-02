ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

WE SHOULD DEPLOY OUR ARMY IN MOZAMBIQUE 🇲🇿 TODAY‼️



Isis has to be defeated as matter of urgency. pic.twitter.com/YVqOKaug9R — ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) May 4, 2020

Ruling ZANU PF party has used its Twitter information portal @zanupf_patriots to call for the deployment of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces to Mozambique where Islamic insurgents are wreaking havoc.When questioned whom they will be helping in Mozambique, the party said, "We are not helping anyone, we are doing it for Zimbabwe. After Mozambique, which country is next?"President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government recently refuted allegations that Harare has deployed its soldiers to wage war in the eastern African country.Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, recently told media that, "Zimbabwe has not deployed any troops to Mozambique, at all. There is no troop deployment, there is no plan."However, Mangwana did not completely rule out the prospect of a future deployment. "If at all at some point something will need to happen we will always fall under SADC (Southern African Development Community) and anything that would happen will happen under the auspices of SADC. But at the moment and as a nation we have no troops in Mozambique. We have not deployed any troops in Mozambique and we have no intention of bilaterally deploying troops into Mozambique."Mnangagwa's business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke is currently contracted by Maputo to wage war against the Islamic rebels.Dyke is one of the former enforcers of the Gukurahundi genocide that killed more than 20 000 citizens of Matabeleland and Midlands.