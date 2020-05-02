Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

by Mandla Ndlovu
47 secs ago | Views
Ruling ZANU PF party has used its Twitter information portal @zanupf_patriots to call for the deployment of the Zimbabwe Defense Forces to Mozambique where Islamic insurgents are wreaking havoc.

When questioned whom they will be helping in Mozambique, the party said, "We are not helping anyone, we are doing it for Zimbabwe. After Mozambique, which country is next?"

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government recently refuted allegations that Harare has deployed its soldiers to wage war in the eastern African country.

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana, recently told media that, "Zimbabwe has not deployed any troops to Mozambique, at all. There is no troop deployment, there is no plan."


However, Mangwana did not completely rule out the prospect of a future deployment. "If at all at some point something will need to happen we will always fall under SADC (Southern African Development Community) and anything that would happen will happen under the auspices of SADC. But at the moment and as a nation we have no troops in Mozambique. We have not deployed any troops in Mozambique and we have no intention of bilaterally deploying troops into Mozambique."

Mnangagwa's business partner Retired Colonel Lionel Dyke is currently contracted by Maputo to wage war against the Islamic rebels.

Dyke is one of the former enforcers of the Gukurahundi genocide that killed more than 20 000 citizens of Matabeleland and Midlands.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

38 mins ago | 56 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

1 hr ago | 862 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

2 hrs ago | 1220 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

2 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

3 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

3 hrs ago | 1965 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

3 hrs ago | 1744 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

3 hrs ago | 605 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

3 hrs ago | 535 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

3 hrs ago | 591 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 359 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

4 hrs ago | 771 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

4 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

4 hrs ago | 205 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

5 hrs ago | 3061 Views

Courts resume operations next week

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

5 hrs ago | 643 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

5 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 7362 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

19 hrs ago | 3772 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

19 hrs ago | 2560 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 7796 Views

Avoid unnecessary gatherings even when the coast is clear

20 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Response to Nick Mangwana's remarks

20 hrs ago | 2750 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days