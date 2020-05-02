Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
55 secs ago | Views
MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole has urged president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to seriously consider combatting hunger and poverty before arresting people without respiratory masks.

Sithole took his remarks to micro blogging Twitter.

"Before @edmnangagwa and his cabal consider arresting people for not wearing a mask,they must eaqually & seriously consider arresting poverty and hunger.A mask alone without food on the table is like a car without an engine it doesn't work," Sithole said.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa extended the country's lockdown with an additional two weeks and relaxed restrictions while ordering every one to wear masks when going to a public place.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

7 mins ago | 39 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

38 mins ago | 147 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

1 hr ago | 253 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

2 hrs ago | 1370 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

3 hrs ago | 1686 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

3 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

4 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

4 hrs ago | 2235 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

4 hrs ago | 1915 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

4 hrs ago | 663 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

4 hrs ago | 578 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

5 hrs ago | 830 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

5 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

5 hrs ago | 529 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

5 hrs ago | 3432 Views

Courts resume operations next week

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

5 hrs ago | 713 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

5 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mahere blasted for denouncing Zim army's assistance in Mozambique

18 hrs ago | 7497 Views

MultiChoice Zimbabwe hikes US$ prices

19 hrs ago | 3826 Views

RG in trouble over unprocedurally procured vehicles for Central Registry's office

19 hrs ago | 2598 Views

ZANU PF leader's sister arrested for spreading false message about Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 8039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days