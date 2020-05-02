Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole has urged president Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to seriously consider combatting hunger and poverty before arresting people without respiratory masks.Sithole took his remarks to micro blogging Twitter."Before @edmnangagwa and his cabal consider arresting people for not wearing a mask,they must eaqually & seriously consider arresting poverty and hunger.A mask alone without food on the table is like a car without an engine it doesn't work," Sithole said.Meanwhile, Mnangagwa extended the country's lockdown with an additional two weeks and relaxed restrictions while ordering every one to wear masks when going to a public place.