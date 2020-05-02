Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Tabitha Khumalo, Chalton Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami from Parliament following their expulsion by MDCT.

The announcement was made by the speaker of parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday.


The three MPs are victims of the MDC power struggle circus that is raging in the opposition party.

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

