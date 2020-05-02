BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda has announced Hon Mutseyami, Khumalo & Chalton Hwende are no longer Members of Parliament following a recall by their party MDCT. His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa will proclaim by-elections dates for the affected Constituencies. pic.twitter.com/7GDnYbi6AY — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) May 5, 2020



MDC Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Tabitha Khumalo, Chalton Hwende and Prosper Mutseyami from Parliament following their expulsion by MDCT.The announcement was made by the speaker of parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday.The three MPs are victims of the MDC power struggle circus that is raging in the opposition party.