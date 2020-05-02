Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
MDC-T has written to the Speaker of Parliament informing that the party is recalling Senator Mildred Dube from parliament because she had ceased representing party interests.

The Secretary-General of MDC-T Nixon Mao Nyikadzino said, "As the Secretary-General of the Movement for Democratic Change-T (MDC-T), the one that contested elections in July 2018, hereby formally notify you as the Speaker of Parliament that under the powers vested in me, I am recalling Senator Mildred Reason Dube from representing the MDC-T as a Senator for Bulawayo Province.

"We shall, as per our party constitution and party-list submitted to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), formally inform your honorable office of the replacement after our consultative process."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

1 hr ago | 1467 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

2 hrs ago | 1782 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

3 hrs ago | 1458 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

4 hrs ago | 1876 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

5 hrs ago | 3031 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

5 hrs ago | 2986 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

6 hrs ago | 4759 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

6 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

6 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

7 hrs ago | 2960 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

7 hrs ago | 2428 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

7 hrs ago | 827 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

7 hrs ago | 444 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

7 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

7 hrs ago | 811 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

7 hrs ago | 903 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

7 hrs ago | 900 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

7 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

7 hrs ago | 463 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

7 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

7 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

8 hrs ago | 627 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

8 hrs ago | 894 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

8 hrs ago | 4802 Views

Courts resume operations next week

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

COVID-19 positive man declines to be quarantined

8 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zupco buses overwhelmed

8 hrs ago | 567 Views

Covid-19 creates lucrative window for Zimbabwe exports

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwe HIV, TB patients in Bots, SA raise lockdown alarm

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

115 arrested for masks violation in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mohadi orders social welfare to expedite food deliveries

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Paul Mwazha family in church succession fight

8 hrs ago | 913 Views

Doctors urge Zimbabwe to dump COVID-19 rapid testing

8 hrs ago | 835 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days