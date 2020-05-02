Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC-T has written to the Speaker of Parliament informing that the party is recalling Senator Mildred Dube from parliament because she had ceased representing party interests.The Secretary-General of MDC-T Nixon Mao Nyikadzino said, "As the Secretary-General of the Movement for Democratic Change-T (MDC-T), the one that contested elections in July 2018, hereby formally notify you as the Speaker of Parliament that under the powers vested in me, I am recalling Senator Mildred Reason Dube from representing the MDC-T as a Senator for Bulawayo Province."We shall, as per our party constitution and party-list submitted to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), formally inform your honorable office of the replacement after our consultative process."