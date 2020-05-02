'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

MDC executive member Fadzai Mahere has questioned why Covid 19 testing is pegged in US dollars in hospitals."We all know that the economy is not dollarized.Till recently, they said USD was banned.So why is testing pegged in USD?Why is it so exprnsive?Why are citizens shouldering the cost?Why isn't the Gvt being honest that the test is dodgy scientifically?" Mahere said on Twitter.Former Education minister David Coltart also cemented the same sentiments calling the move extortion."I have just been told by a reliable source at a Bulawayo hospital that it has been told that companies such as Lancert &Cimas are charging US$25- how can this be?The charges are extortionate and unacceptable." Coltart Twitted.