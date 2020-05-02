Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police arrested 115 people for not wearing masks while thousands stood for hours in bus queues on a chaotic day Monday, as Zimbabwe began easing lockdown restrictions which had shut down most of the country since March 30.

A 35-day lockdown due to expire on May 3 was extended for a further 14 days by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, but big businesses were allowed to re-open although informal markets – where over 80 percent of Zimbabweans earn their living – remain closed.

Mnangagwa also said only buses would be allowed to transport workers, freezing out taxis which many workers avoiding the congestion in buses prefer.

There was also an outcry from businesses which have been ordered to get their employees tested for coronavirus before they can resume operations. After getting no joy from public health institutions which are supposed to carry out the testing, most businesses turned to private health care facilities which were demanding as much as US$26 for a rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kit, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) says is unreliable.

Police in Bulawayo said they arrested 115 people for falling foul of new regulations requiring every Zimbabwean to wear a mask outside their home.

A man identifying himself as Ricky on Twitter posted a video of his arrest outside a warehouse where Bulawayo residents pick up groceries and other items sent from neighbouring South Africa.

"I'm locked up at the Bulawayo Central Police Station, for winding down my mask to breathe for 10 minutes to prevent hypoxia," he wrote.

A police officer who arrested him accused him of "thinking you are cleverer than the president" who issued the new directive, Ricky said.

"We are seeing some people displaying masks but not wearing them. If one is in a public place, the mask must be covering your nose and mouth, it must not be hanging on your chin or just on your forehead, or in your handbag. It must be worn," said Inspector Abednico Ncube, the spokesman for Bulawayo police.

Buses have been ferrying workers providing "essential services" since March 20, but the increased human traffic on Monday appeared to have caught authorities unawares.

Long queues formed in the morning and evening at bus stations in the major cities of Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, Chitungwiza and Gweru, with people waiting for hours to get transport.

Source - zimlive

