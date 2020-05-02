Latest News Editor's Choice


Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
MDC vice president Tendai Biti claimed there was paralysis in government planning.

"The decision to force the use of ZUPCO buses as sole public transporter is irrational and monopolistic. ZUPCO lacks capacity to ferry every worker. The regime is out of depth, without a doubt the worst government in the world," Biti wrote on Twitter.

The MDC has also criticised the decision to force companies to shell out on coronavirus test kits, insisting that this must be the responsibility of the government. The party accuses Mnangagwa's government of making decisions "driven by vested interests or patronage."

"It's the obligation of the state and the state alone to conduct and pay for Covid-19 tests. Forcing citizens to pay for own costs is irrational and an attack on the right to life. Equally, provision of masks is an obligation of the state. Compelling citizens to buy unavailable masks is zany," Biti said.

Surveys carried out in Harare and Bulawayo showed that many people did not wear masks, or some who did just wrapped pieces of cloth around their necks to cover the mouth and nose.

Shops were selling re-usable masks for an average US$1. The government has not issued guidelines on the approves masks, decreeing only that citizens "must wear masks of any type including home-made ones outside their homes."

Doctors have questioned the use of rapid diagnostic test kits to detect the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness, Covid-19.

"You can't make any meaningful decision based on an antibody based RDT result. Companies are just going to be robbed of their money over a useless test," said Dr Norman Matara of the Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights.

An advisory by the World Health Organisation says "at present, based on the current evidence, the WHO recommends the use of these new point-of-care immunodiagnostic tests only in research settings."

"They should not be used in any other setting, including for clinical decision making, until evidence supporting use for specific indications is available," the WHO says.

The test kits have been shown to "miss patients with active infection or falsely categorise patients as having the disease when they do not, further hampering disease control efforts," according to the WHO.

Source - zimlive

Most Popular In 7 Days