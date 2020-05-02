Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SOLDIER attached to One Commando Regiment allegedly led an armed robbery gang that pounced on a Madokero family in Harare last week and stole US$60 000 as well as various gadgets, a court heard yesterday.Tafadzwa Zunza, 30, appeared before Harare magistrate Richard Ramaboa charged with armed robbery.He was jointly charged with Leonard Joseph, 27, and Calvin Gasura, 28, and they were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.The court heard that Zunza was busted at his hideout in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare after he was implicated by Joseph and Gasura.They gang had gone into hiding after their accomplices, Sidney Chimiti and Prince Gawe, who appeared in court last week, were apprehended.Zunza, the court heard, was caught with a laptop inscribed with their victim's surname on the keyboard when detectives arrested him.Prosecutor Terence Mashaire alleged that on April 26, the complainant's son Timothy Chari arrived home in Madokero driving a white Toyota Mark X and drove into the yard. As he was about to enter the house, one of the accused persons came in driving a white Toyota Raum without number plates and parked it at the gate.The court heard he pretended to be a customer looking for detergents and Chari called his mother Enia to assist him. While Enia attended to the accused person, his accomplice emerged, pointed a gun at her and force-marched her into the house.When they got into the house, they found Chari's father Wilson, seated on the sofa and the robber fired a shot at him but missed before ordering everyone to lie face down.The court heard that Zunza and his team used cables to tie together the hands and legs of all the people in the house before beating them as they demanded cash and valuables.Zunza and his gang allegedly ransacked the house and stole US$49 000, 9 000 rand, $7 000, two laptops, nine cell phones, shoes, toiletries and car keys for a Subaru and Toyota Fortuner.The gang loaded their loot into the Toyota Mark X and sped off.The complainants reported the case to Mabelreign police after freeing themselves.On May 2, detectives were tipped off that Joseph was on his way to a gymnasium in Kuwadzana Extension and arrested him. He implicated Gift Dandemutande, Gasura, Given Mandizadza, Zunza, Chimiti, Gawe, Patrick Matemba, Vincent Taurai Venge, Tendai Ruchiyo and Patson Matengambiri.The court heard that Joseph then led detectives to Zunza's residence in Kuwadzana Extension where he was hiding and a laptop inscribed "CHARI" belonging to the complainants was recovered.Gasura was arrested in Karoi and also implicated the accused persons. He led to the recovery of a star pistol, and a Toyota Altezza and silver Mark X acquired using proceeds of the crime.Meanwhile, two more soldiers appeared before the same court facing charges of contravening the Firearms Act.