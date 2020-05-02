Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The 40 km borderline fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Beitbridge border crossing was completed on April 20, after undergoing 29 days of repairs and the replacement of some sections, Creamer Media reported.

The fence was built at a cost of R850.66/m, which is in comparison to typical game fences costing about R200/m and 3 m high-security fences costing about R4 200/m.

At a value of over R37-million, the project involved the repair and replacement of an existing borderline fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe as a result of the need for additional vigilance to prevent illegal crossings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

Following the completion of the fence, DPWI director-general Advocate Sam Vukela issued a letter to the Department of Defence (DoD) secretary Dr Sam Gulube, dated April 27, stating that the DoD is required to intensify patrols along the South Africa / Zimbabwe border fence in line with the completion of the project.

The DPWI also recommends the development of a military alliance or treaty between South Africa and Zimbabwe to manage illegal crossings



Source - Creamer Media

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

56 mins ago | 381 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

1 hr ago | 414 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

1 hr ago | 272 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

1 hr ago | 565 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

2 hrs ago | 1374 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

3 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

3 hrs ago | 3618 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

5 hrs ago | 1878 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 1949 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

6 hrs ago | 2717 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

6 hrs ago | 3539 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

7 hrs ago | 3275 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

8 hrs ago | 5375 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

8 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

8 hrs ago | 3436 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

8 hrs ago | 2579 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

8 hrs ago | 868 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

8 hrs ago | 810 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

8 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

8 hrs ago | 889 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

8 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

9 hrs ago | 304 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

9 hrs ago | 999 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

9 hrs ago | 410 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

9 hrs ago | 524 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 171 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

9 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

9 hrs ago | 506 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

9 hrs ago | 112 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

9 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

10 hrs ago | 668 Views

Detective 'rapes' daughter for 7 years

10 hrs ago | 945 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Strive Masiyiwa

10 hrs ago | 5601 Views

Courts resume operations next week

10 hrs ago | 338 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days