Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chinese companies, Sichuan PD Times Technology Co. and Huawei, handed over 50,000 masks, 510 protective suits & 1,000 goggles to Angel of Hope Foundation. Honored to work with the First Lady to serve people. pic.twitter.com/i0Eb8BsI73 — Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe (@ChineseZimbabwe) April 21, 2020

The suspicious list

- An upgrade worth US$500,000 to Harare's main Covid-19 centre, the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital.

- A donation of 50,000 masks, one thousand goggles and 510 protective suits by two Chinese firms to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's charity

- Equipment including 166,000 face masks, 7,600 protective suits, 20,000 test kits, 12,000 pairs of gloves and five ventilators from the Chinese embassy

- Two donations from China's richest man, Jack Ma, including tens of thousands of test kits, protective suits, face masks and shields

- A US$3million donation from the China International Development Cooperation Agency to UNICEF Zimbabwe. China is also supporting the United Nations Population Fund in refurbishing neonatal clinics in southern and eastern Zimbabwe.

Shielded from criticism

Corruption, Looting and Chinese pillaging harm Zimbabwe more than anything else.



If companies like @Huawei were paying taxes, Zimbabwe would not need donations.



If Chinese companies didn't loot Chiadzwa diamonds, we wouldn't need donations!



Respect us, we are not Idiots! — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) April 23, 2020

The consumption of dogs🐕, cats 🐈, snakes 🐍, bats 🦇, monkeys 🐒, baboons & other wildlife in Asia & some parts of Africa has left us all at risk of contracting the COVID-19 & Ebola viruses. We hope to up our game on beef exports to China, Indonesia & others soon. pic.twitter.com/Ve3vVygbvI — Hon. Dr Energy Mutodi (PhD) (@energymutodi) April 24, 2020