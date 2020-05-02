Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

by Discent Bajila
1 min ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is behind the expulsion of three MDC Alliance members of parliament, an MDC Youth leader has alleged.

Collins Bajila says the move by Mwonzora to write to the speaker of parliament to announce the recalling of three strategic MPs is a calculated ploy by Harare to influence MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to engage in a national dialogue currently being convened by Mnangagwa.

Read his full statement below:

What must be understood is that Khumalo, Hwende and Mutseyami weren't randomly picked. It was a careful decision which will be followed up by more actions over the next 7 to 14 days.

Thabitha Khumalo is a Proportional Representative for Bulawayo and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly. Mwonzora is aware of the depth of internal debate around her continued occupation of that position in the National Assembly. The assumption is that there are party members who will be happy to see her removed.

Over the next few days, MDC MPs will be approached with lots of money and offered the "vacant" leader of the Opposition Post. It will be interesting to hear who will be approached and what offers will be made.

However, this will all be in vain because the Grand ED Plan is to replace Khumalo with Khuphe. Once Khuphe is the leader of the opposition, inclusive government talks will be instituted.

Mutseyami is MDC Chief Whip. Over the next few days, several MDC MPs will be offered this position with heavy perks on the side. Again, we will know the amounts and forms of perks on offer for an MP who accepts this position.

There's a very high likelihood that those who decline this offer will be threatened with a recall. Unless a classic court action is launched, more recalls are coming and as long Mudenda remains Speaker of Parliament, no letter from anyone other than Mwonzora will be considered in the House.

Hwende is being targeted, first to humiliate him for the humiliation of Mwonzora at the May 2019 Congress, secondly for keeping Haràre province as a part of the battlefronts together with Bulawayo and Manicaland.

Thirdly, all this is happening because ED wants to talk to NC. It is anticipated that an under pressure Hwende will influence NC into talking.  



Source - Discent Bajila

Most Popular In 7 Days