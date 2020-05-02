Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
2 mins ago | Views
Former Minister of Education David Coltart has sensesionally claimed that president Emmerson Mnangagwa together with Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora are focusing on destroying the opposition party MDC during the country's total lockdown.

"So whilst some of us have been working to ensure that #Zimbabwe has the best response to #Coronavirus , Mnangagwa and his lackeys Khupe & Mwonzora are focused on trying to destroy the only legitimate opposition the #MDC.The action today in Parliament is pathetic," Coltart said via Twitter.

Coltart's remarks come at a time when Four members of parliament from the MDC Alliance have been recalled from parliament after their party said they had ceased to represent their interests in the legislative assembly.

The four are Mr Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura), Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Thabitha Khumalo (proportional representation) and Senator Lillian Timveous (Midlands).

The legislators were elected under the banner of the MDC Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties that contested the 2018 harmonised elections. They were seconded to the Alliance by the MDC-T which has recalled them from Parliament.

